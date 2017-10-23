Two More Matches Likely for Survivor Series; Current Tentative Card for PPV[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
-- Two more Survivor Series matches are expected to be announced this week on Raw & Smackdown, both non-title matches.
* WWE Raw Tag Team Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos
-- Taking this as well as all the news earlier in the day into account, the Survivor Series lineup is looking like this:
* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE US Champion Baron Corbin
* WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Natalya
* Kane vs. Braun Strowman
* Traditional Five-on-Five Survivor Series Elimination Match
