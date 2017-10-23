Two More Matches Likely for Survivor Series; Current Tentative Card for PPV

-- Two more Survivor Series matches are expected to be announced this week on Raw & Smackdown, both non-title matches.

    * WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE US Champion Baron Corbin

    * WWE Raw Tag Team Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos

-- Taking this as well as all the news earlier in the day into account, the Survivor Series lineup is looking like this:

    * WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal - John Cena rumored to be the special guest referee

    * WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE US Champion Baron Corbin

    * WWE Raw Tag Team Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos

    * WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Natalya

    * Kane vs. Braun Strowman

    * Traditional Five-on-Five Survivor Series Elimination Match
    Enzo Amore, Tony Nese, Drew Gulak, Noam Dar and Ariya Daivari vs. Kalisto, Sin Cara, Rich Swann, Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali

    * Traditional Five-on-Five Survivor Series Elimination Match
    Raw Women vs. Smackdown Women

    * Traditional Five-on-Five Survivor Series Elimination Match
    Raw Men vs. Smackdown Men




