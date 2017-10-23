Two More Matches Likely for Survivor Series; Current Tentative Card for PPV

Sponsored Links



-- Two more Survivor Series matches are expected to be announced this week on Raw & Smackdown, both non-title matches.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE US Champion Baron Corbin * WWE Raw Tag Team Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos

-- Taking this as well as all the news earlier in the day into account, the Survivor Series lineup is looking like this: