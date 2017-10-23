Live WWE RAW Results (10/23): TLC Fallout

Sponsored Links



The October 23rd, 2017 edition of WWE RAW airs live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI, and is the first episode after TLC 2017. Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET!

- Tonight's broadcast opens with highlights from last night's TLC pay-per-view main event.

- RAW GM and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle comes out to the ring to kick off RAW. Angle thanks the fans as they chant "You still got it." Angle talks about writing a new chapter in his career last night, and it was a dream come true. Angle says last night was great, but now we're facing tonight. He announces several RAW vs. SmackDown matches for Survivor Series: US Champion Baron Corbin vs. Intercontinental Champion The Miz; SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya vs. RAW Women's Champ Alexa Bliss; and SmackDown Tag Champs The Usos vs. RAW Tag Champs Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose. Angle also announces that there will be two traditional Survivor Series tag matches: and eight-man match and an eight-woman match. Before Angle can wrap up and leave, he gets interrupted by The Miz. Miz says he's so sick of Angle, and demands that Angle resign after TLC last night. Angle brushes him off and says he's going to his office, but Miz stops him and the Miztourage surrounds Angle. Rollins and Ambrose come out for the save to back up Angle before anything happens. Miz accuses The Shield of being sell-outs and sucking up to the bosses. Miz says the numbers are still in his favor, but Angle says he's got a trick up his sleeve: SmackDown's AJ Styles. Styles' music hits and he comes out to the ring as Angle leaves.

- AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. Cesaro, Sheamus and The Miz: Sheamus and Rollins start off this one and go back and forth until Ambrose and Cesaro tag in. The heels turn it around on Ambrose until Rollins tags back in. Rollins drops Cesaro and keeps him grounded as fans chant for AJ Styles. Styles tags in next and works over Cesaro in the corner with strikes. Cesaro comes back when he trips up Styles on the apron and dumps him outside. AJ rolls back in as Cesaro tags in The Miz and they double team the Phenomenal One. Rollins pulls Cesaro outside and throws him into the fan barricade as Ambrose and Sheamus start brawling in the ring. The babyfaces clear the ring and then hit suicide dives in tandem onto their opponents on the ringside floor. Back in the ring, Cesaro mounts a comeback against Ambrose. Sheamus tags in and they double team Ambrose in the corner. Ambrose fires up but Sheamus is able to escape a Dirty Deeds attempt. Ambrose hits a lariat and both men are down. Miz and Rollins tag in and Rollins hits a springboard clothesline on Miz. Rollins clears Sheamus and Cesaro off the apron, then hits a Blockbuster on Miz. Rollins hits a Falcon Arrow on Miz but Sheamus breaks up the pin. Styles comes in and hits the Pele kick on Sheamus, then Cesaro boots AJ in the face. Ambrose clotheslines Cesaro, then Miz kicks Ambrose down. Rollins dumps Sheamus to the outside, then Miz kicks Rollins from behind and hits a DDT for a two count. Miz and Rollins continue to go at it in the ring until The Miz throws him out to ringside. Ambrose stops The Bar from attacking Rollins at ringside. Ambrose throws Sheamus into the timekeeper's area, then jumps off the barrier onto Sheamus in the crowd. Back in the ring, Cesaro throws Miz in the ring after Rollins rolls back in. Cesaro tags himself in on Miz, and Rollins tags in AJ. AJ cleans house and hits the fireman's carry backbreaker on Cesaro for a two count. Everyone runs in the ring and The Shield members throw Sheamus and Miz out to ringside. Ambrose and Rollins hit suicide dives onto Sheamus and Miz at ringside, while in the ring AJ hits the Phenomenal Forearm on Cesaro. AJ pins and scores the three count.

Winners: AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

- As AJ and the Shield celebrate their win, the lights go out and Kane comes out. Kane walks down to the ring and starts brawling with both the babyfaces. The Miz and The Bar hit the ring to help Kane beat down the winners. Kane chokeslams Rollins before leaving, as some fans chant for Roman Reigns.

- We see a graphic promoting Asuka's Monday Night RAW debut later tonight.

- Back from commercial, Kane is still waiting in the ring. Kane gets on the mic and says he kept hearing stories about Braun Strowman wanting competition. He says he heard Strowman bragging about surviving and ambulance crash and breaking Big Show and Roman Reigns. Kane says he wanted to see what all the hype was about, but all he saw on Sunday was a pile of trash. Kane says Braun was afraid of him, and that he is the only true monster of RAW. Kane says now that Braun is gone, he wants competition, or else. Finn Balor's music hits and he comes out to the ring.

- Kane vs. Finn Balor: As the opening bell sounds, Cole mentions that Braun Strowman may be out of action for several weeks or months. Kane throws Balor out to the floor early on, but he comes right back in and takes the fight to Kane. Kane sends him into the corner but Balor fights back with kicks. Balor gets fired up but Kane shuts him down with a big boot to the face. Balor comes back with a dropkick that sends Kane to ringside. Balor goes to follow Kane outside but Kane catches him and slams him into the barride and then the apron. Back in the ring, Kane whips Balor hard into the corner and stomps on him. Balor rolls outside for a breather and KAne follows him out. Balor drops Kane into the steel steps then rolls back in the ring. As Kane crawls back in the ring, Balor unloads on him with kicks. Balor hits the Slingblade on Kane then goes up top, but then Kane sets up. Kane grabs Balor by the throat but Balor escapes. Kane grabs Balor again and this time he successfully hits the chokeslam. Kane hits a second chokeslam, and then a third chokeslam. Kane covers for the three count.

Winner: Kane

- Kurt Angle is backstage on his phone when Shane McMahon knocks on the door and walks in. Angle hugs Shane and calls him a crazy son of a b**ch. Shane says he's still healing from Hell In A Cell, and mentions how good Angle looked at TLC. Angle thanks Shane for letting him borrow AJ Styles, then they discuss Survivor Series. Shane feels that Kurt is out of line for a comment made about SmackDown, and Shane says the blue brand will destroy the red brand at Survivor Series.

- Asuka vs. Emma: This one is a rematch from last night's TLC PPV and marks Asuka's first match on RAW. The opening bell rings and the women brawl up against the ropes. The ref breaks them up and Emma hits a cheap shot kick. Asuka answers with kicks of her own and an armbar. Emma reaches the ropes to break the hold, then Asuka knocks Emma down to the ringside floor. Back in the ring, Emma sends Asuka into the ring post and follows up with strikes. Asuka fires up and hits a German suplex, then a hip attack. Emma tries to fight back and rolls up Asuka with a handful of tights, but Asuka kicks out at two. Asuka grabs Emma and applis the Asuka Lock for the win via submission. Asuka celebrates her win as we go to replays.

Winner: Asuka

- RAW Women's Champ Alexa Bliss is backstage walking towards the gorilla position.

- Alexa Bliss comes out to the ring and cuts a promo about beating "leader of the old folks home" Mickie James last night. She said Mickie is in the past, and she's ready to talk about Survivor Series. Bliss says she will disable the cat lady Natalya at Survivor Series. Bliss cuts a promo on the fans for not appreciating her enough and wants them to show more respect for her. Bliss says the fans are jealous of her, and says the people of the Midwest are slow. She says she deserves their respect and continues trashing the fans until Mickie James runs out. Mickie hits the ring and decks Bliss then hits a DDT. Mickie takes the rope and says Bliss deserved that.

- Kurt Angle is backstage watching the show on a monitor when Sasha Banks and Bayley walk in and interrupt. Alicia Fox interrupts next and demands that she is in the Survivor Series tag match. Angle says he's going to book a triple threat match, where the winner will be Team Captain for the RAW women's team at the pay-per-view.

- Elias is shown walking through the arena with his guitar.

Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET!