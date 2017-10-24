Jeff Jarrett Shows Up to RCW Event in Terrible Shape; Misses Show Next Night[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
-- Jeff Jarrett's personal and professional struggles continued this weeend as he was scheduled to appear at two RCW events in Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta. While he did show up in Calgary on October 20 and ended up wrestling a match, observers noted that he was in absolutely no shape to wrestle. Jarrett then backed out of his scheduled appearance in Edmonton on October 21 and took a flight out of Canada that morning.
-- The Facebook account for RCW had this shared on their page:
-- For those wondering whether Jarrett's behavior this weekend had anything to do with Impact's announcement yesterday announcing that they were severing ties with Jarrett - the answer is no, the decision for Impact to end their working relationship with Jarrett (and GFW) was made before the weekend and the company was just waiting to announce it on Monday.