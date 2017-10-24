Jeff Jarrett Shows Up to RCW Event in Terrible Shape; Misses Show Next Night

Sponsored Links



-- Jeff Jarrett's personal and professional struggles continued this weeend as he was scheduled to appear at two RCW events in Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta. While he did show up in Calgary on October 20 and ended up wrestling a match, observers noted that he was in absolutely no shape to wrestle. Jarrett then backed out of his scheduled appearance in Edmonton on October 21 and took a flight out of Canada that morning.

-- The Facebook account for RCW had this shared on their page:

The former NWA World Champion, Jarrett was scheduled to appear at both shows, and on October 20, Double J made his debut with RCW at Final Stand YYC. But his personal demons became very apparent as the night went on, with Jarrett seeming more and more intoxicated as the show progressed. By the time of his main event match, Jarrett stumbled down to ringside well past his cue and put on one of the worst 'matches' ever to take place at the Calgary Legion #1, during which, many fans would pack up and leave before the closing bell. The next morning, Jarrett would have his flight changed, and leave the country prior to his scheduled appearance in Edmonton on Oct. 21. More details will be covered later in the week, but on behalf of WGD, I would like to wish Jeff Jarrett the best during this dark hour.

-- For those wondering whether Jarrett's behavior this weekend had anything to do with Impact's announcement yesterday announcing that they were severing ties with Jarrett - the answer is no, the decision for Impact to end their working relationship with Jarrett (and GFW) was made before the weekend and the company was just waiting to announce it on Monday.