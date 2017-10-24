WWE Smackdown Preview: Corbin's Rematch, Eight Man Tag Match, Raw's Revenge, more

Sponsored Links



-- Here is tonight's Smackdown preview:

Will Raw be out for payback after SmackDown’s raid?

As Kurt Angle was set to disclose the members of Raw’s team for the 5-on-5 Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match, Shane-O-Mac had a revelation of his own to make: He did not come to Raw alone. And with that, nearly all of SmackDown’s Superstars swarmed the arena, overwhelming Team Red, its roster and its General Manager. While Team Blue will certainly be reveling in getting one up on their rivals, there is no doubt that Raw is seething after Monday’s ransacking. Will Team Red be looking for payback?

Sunil Singh attempts to defend Jinder Mahal’s honor against AJ Styles

Will Singh make the WWE Champion proud, or will Styles, just two days removed from a grueling bout with Finn Bálor at WWE TLC, continue to bolster his case for a WWE Championship opportunity?

Baron Corbin demands a rematch with Sin Cara

Last Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE, United States Champion Baron Corbin was caught off-guard by a feisty Sin Cara. The masked marvel stunned The Lone Wolf with a series of devastating dives outside the ring, leading to Sin Cara picking up a count-out victory. WWE.com has learned that Corbin has demanded a rematch with Sin Cara on SmackDown LIVE. Will The Lone Wolf prove that the luchador’s victory was a fluke, or will Sin Cara once again embarrass the United States Champion?

Huge Eight-Man Tag Team showdown set for SmackDown LIVE

Bad blood will boil over in an Eight-Man Tag Team battle on SmackDown LIVE, when former rivals The New Day & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos join forces to take on Rusev, Aiden English and Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin. Will the champions and their rivals-turned-allies reign supreme, or will it be Rusev Day in Milwaukee this Tuesday?

Breezango continue the search for the missing briefcase in “Fashion Dogs”

Tyler Breeze & Fandango found themselves in a pickle last Tuesday after Prince Pretty took a bite out of The Ascension’s gluten-free burger and fainted. Under duress, Fandango agreed to Konnor & Viktor’s offer of friendship. After Breeze’s recovery, the new pals discovered that Breezango’s briefcase had gone missing. Eager to jump into action, The Ascension declared: “Fashion Files Four, assemble!” This week, the case continues in “Fashion Dogs.” What twists and turns will Breezango’s investigation take?