Backstage Reaction to Finn Balor's Loss on Raw; Plans for Kane vs. Strowman

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on October 24, 2017 - 5:17am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, people who normally defend Vince McMahon's choices have no explanation for the decision to have Kane squash Finn Balor last night on Raw, especially after Balor went over AJ Styles at the TLC PPV on Sunday.

-- WWE is publicly stating that Braun Strowman will be sidelined for a few weeks after getting compacted in a garbage truck at the TLC PPV, however, he is perfectly fine and was backstage at Raw last night. Strowman and Kane are expected to face off in a match at a PPV, but the only one left for the Raw brand before Royal Rumble is next month's Survivor Series so that is still likely where the match will occur.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.