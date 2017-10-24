Backstage Reaction to Finn Balor's Loss on Raw; Plans for Kane vs. Strowman

Sponsored Links



-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, people who normally defend Vince McMahon's choices have no explanation for the decision to have Kane squash Finn Balor last night on Raw, especially after Balor went over AJ Styles at the TLC PPV on Sunday.

-- WWE is publicly stating that Braun Strowman will be sidelined for a few weeks after getting compacted in a garbage truck at the TLC PPV, however, he is perfectly fine and was backstage at Raw last night. Strowman and Kane are expected to face off in a match at a PPV, but the only one left for the Raw brand before Royal Rumble is next month's Survivor Series so that is still likely where the match will occur.