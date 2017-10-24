News on Cena as Guest Referee; Other Names Being Considered Too

-- Despite rumors indicating that John Cena will serve as the special guest referee for the Brock Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal match at Survivor Series, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that "it isn't a lock" that Cena is the referee and that WWE is also considering a couple other people for that role.

-- Meltzer added that in the end, it will probably end up being Cena because he isn't sure if the other people being discussed will even agree to fill that role. Either way, the plan is to end up with a special ref in the match whose presence in the same ring as Brock Lesnar is intended to be "intriguing" and when names such as Undertaker and Goldberg were brought up, Meltzer said he didn't get the sense either of them were being considered.




