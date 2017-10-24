WWE Cruiserweight Championship Rematch Headlines Tonight's 205 Live

Sponsored Links



A WWE TLC pay-per-view rematch will be taking place on tonight's WWE television tapings.

After losing the WWE Cruiserweight Championship back to Enzo Amore following a thumb in the eye at Sunday night's WWE TLC pay-per-view, just 24-hours later on RAW, Kalisto announced that he is invoking his rematch clause.

With that said, Kalisto, who won the title from Amore in a LumberJack match on RAW two weeks ago before losing it to him at Sunday night's PPV, will once again challenge the controversial WWE Superstar on tonight's edition of 205 Live.

The Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto WWE Cruiserweight Championship rematch is scheduled to headline tonight's show.

Join us here later this evening for live results coverage of the WWE television tapings.