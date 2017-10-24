Nikki Bella Survives Another Cut, Earns Season-High Score On DWTS

Nikki Bella and partner Artem Chigvintsev survived yet another elimination this week on ABC's "Dancing With The Stars."
Bella and Chigvintsev earned another season-high score of 36 for their dance routine this week, the Argentine Tango, while WWE Superstars John Cena, Maryse and Brie Bella were in the crowd watching on.
Featured below courtesy of WWE.com is a recap of Nikki Bella's performance on this week's episode of DWTS.
Nikki Bella brings a romantic tango to the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom
Nikki Bella isn’t hanging up her dancing shoes just yet! The Superstar is still in the hunt for the Mirror Ball Trophy on “Dancing with the Stars” after an Argentine Tango on Movie Night of Season 25 of ABC’s reality hit.
Nikki received a 36 out of 40 for the foreign film-influenced tango with professional partner Artem Chigvintsev, bringing a dreamy, French twist to the ballroom, as John Cena, Brie Bella, Maryse and mom Kathy watched from the audience.
“That was so romantic, what you would expect from a foreign film, from a foreign language – the language of love,” guest judge Shania Twain said of the dance, which was done to a French song. “That was beautiful, very elegant.”
Judge Bruno Tonioli agreed: “You just presented a little side of yourself that you should explore. It was like a French perfume, intriguing, like it never leaves your mind.”
After the judges' scores and comments, Nikki and Artem were informed early on Monday's episode that they were safe from elimination!
Nikki still needs your votes to stay in the running for The Mirror Ball Trophy. Call to vote for Nikki toll-free at 1-800-868-3409. (Save this number, as it will be Nikki and Artem's number to dial each week!) Note, only your first nine votes count, and phonelines stay open for only 60 minutes after the finish of “Dancing with the Stars” in your local time zone. You can also vote nine times online at dwtsvote.abc.go.com.
See Nikki dance twice next Monday when “Dancing with the Stars” returns to ABC at 8/7 C for a special Halloween-theme episode, including team dances.
