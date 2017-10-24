Nikki Bella Survives Another Cut, Earns Season-High Score On DWTS

Sponsored Links



Nikki Bella and partner Artem Chigvintsev survived yet another elimination this week on ABC's "Dancing With The Stars."

Bella and Chigvintsev earned another season-high score of 36 for their dance routine this week, the Argentine Tango, while WWE Superstars John Cena, Maryse and Brie Bella were in the crowd watching on.

Featured below courtesy of WWE.com is a recap of Nikki Bella's performance on this week's episode of DWTS.