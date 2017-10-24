Jason Jordan's Arm After RAW (Photo), Total Divas Season 7 Premiere, Eva Marie[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
- Featured above is a new video blog from former WWE Superstar and Total Divas cast member Eva Marie. The blog features Marie in a bikini for a pool day in Bali.
- As noted, WWE's Total Divas reality show returns for their seventh season on E! on Wednesday, November 1st. The official synopsis for the season premiere episode reads as follows:
- WWE posted the following photo of Jason Jordan's arm after receiving a guitar shot from Elias on Monday night's post-TLC episode of WWE RAW.