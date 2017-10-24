Jason Jordan's Arm After RAW (Photo), Total Divas Season 7 Premiere, Eva Marie

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 24, 2017 - 12:20pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- Featured above is a new video blog from former WWE Superstar and Total Divas cast member Eva Marie. The blog features Marie in a bikini for a pool day in Bali.

- As noted, WWE's Total Divas reality show returns for their seventh season on E! on Wednesday, November 1st. The official synopsis for the season premiere episode reads as follows:

"This Is Make or Break: On the season premiere, the WWE announces its first ever "Money in the Bank" ladder match for the women's superstar division. With Brie on maternity leave, Nikki mentors Nattie and Lana in hopes of becoming Smackdown GM. Meanwhile, newcomer Nia Jax makes a bad impression when she questions Maryse's history in the WWE, and Trin challenges John to spice up their love life."

- WWE posted the following photo of Jason Jordan's arm after receiving a guitar shot from Elias on Monday night's post-TLC episode of WWE RAW.

@jordanwwejj is NOT taking @iameliaswwe’s attack lightly. #Raw

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.