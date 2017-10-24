Jason Jordan's Arm After RAW (Photo), Total Divas Season 7 Premiere, Eva Marie

Sponsored Links



- Featured above is a new video blog from former WWE Superstar and Total Divas cast member Eva Marie. The blog features Marie in a bikini for a pool day in Bali.

- As noted, WWE's Total Divas reality show returns for their seventh season on E! on Wednesday, November 1st. The official synopsis for the season premiere episode reads as follows:

"This Is Make or Break: On the season premiere, the WWE announces its first ever "Money in the Bank" ladder match for the women's superstar division. With Brie on maternity leave, Nikki mentors Nattie and Lana in hopes of becoming Smackdown GM. Meanwhile, newcomer Nia Jax makes a bad impression when she questions Maryse's history in the WWE, and Trin challenges John to spice up their love life."

- WWE posted the following photo of Jason Jordan's arm after receiving a guitar shot from Elias on Monday night's post-TLC episode of WWE RAW.