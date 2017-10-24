Potential Backstage Smackdown Live Spoilers for Tonight

-- Here are some potential Smackdown Live spoilers for tonight:

* Dolph Ziggler will face Bobby Roode in a two-out-of-three falls match. The winner will also be awarded a spot on Team Smackdown.

* Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Carmella vs. Tamina vs. Naomi in a fatal fiveway with the winner getting to be the captain of the Smackdown women's team.

* There is no word on if any Raw talent are backstage. The feeling is that the Raw brand will retaliate either tonight or next Tuesday for what happened last night.