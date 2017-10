Sponsored Links

The Monday, October 23rd episode of WWE RAW saw an increase in viewership. This week's show, which was the post-TLC edition of the show that featured among other things, the SmackDown Live invasion angle, finished with 2.953 million viewers, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com. By comparison, last week's TLC "go-home" show averaged 2.688 million viewers.





