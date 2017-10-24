Kevin Owens' Wife Comments On "Personal Issues" That Led To Him Leaving Tour

Sponsored Links



It was reported last week that Kevin Owens left the WWE South American Tour early due to "personal reasons."

While it is still unclear exactly what those reasons were, Owens' wife took to social media to comment on him leaving the tour early to be with his family.

"Thank you all for the kind messages asking if everything was alright," wrote Owens' wife via her official Instagram page. "It was one of the toughest weeks of our lives but we are ok now. This guy traveled half way around the world to get back to us and I don't know what I would have done without him. Best husband and dad we could ever ask for."

As previously reported, Owens too addressed the situation with him leaving the tour early, by tweeting: "I’m not sick. I’m not hurt. My family needed me home. Thank you to WWE and the fans in Argentina and Chile for their support and understanding."

Thank you all for the kind messages asking if everything was alright. It was one of the toughest weeks of our lives but we are ok now. This guy travelled half way around the world to get back to us and I don't know what I would have done without him. Best husband and dad we could ever ask for A post shared by Karina Leila (@karinaleilasteen) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:00am PDT