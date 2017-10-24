Justin Gabriel Recalls Being Asked To Film Breakup With Girlfriend For Total Divas

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Superstar Justin Gabriel (PJ Black) recently appeared as a guest on the Pancakes & Powerslams podcast and spoke about being asked by WWE to film breaking up with his girlfriend at the time, JoJo Offerman, for an episode of Total Divas.

"I didn't want to be a part of [Total Divas] at all. They filmed some stuff, and I started talking to JoJo because I thought she was a pretty cool person," Gabriel said. "I never realized she was so young, I think she was like 18 or 19 at the time. And we kind of went that route [to dating], and they were like, 'Hey. Do you want to be on the show?' I was like, 'Yeah. Sure, what do I have to do?' They said, 'nothing, just go on dates,' and we went on multiple dates. They'd take film, which never aired, by the way; we filmed so many cool things,, and I said to the producers, 'I don't think I can do this. Like, she's 19, and I don't think this is going to work. I'm a 30-year-old man.' And he was like, 'Ok. fair enough. Then you have to break up with her on TV.' And that's the scene they played."

Gabriel continued, "And what they did was make me look like this super womanizing heel, they edited everything to make me look like a bad guy. That's not what happened at all. A lot of it is real, but it's about 90 percent scripted. That I just couldn't deal with," he said. "If it's a reality show, let me do and say whatever I want. Don't tell me what to say and what to wear. It wasn't very organic or spontaneous. So, after I broke up with her, I was like, 'Yeah. I'm outta here.'"

Check out the complete Justin Gabriel interview from the Pancakes & Powerslams podcast at BlogTalkRadio.com.