WWE SmackDown Live Results Now In Progress (10/24): On The Road To Survivor Series

The October 24th, 2017 edition of WWE SmackDown Live airs from the BMO Harris Bank Bradley Center in Milwaukee, WI and is the first episode after Shane McMahon & SmackDown's attack on the RAW roster.

- Tonight's broadcast begins with a video package looking back at last night's assault by the SmackDown brand on RAW. Michael Cole is replacing Tom Phillips again this week as Phillips is "on assignment."

- SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon comes out to the ring to kick off the show. Shane talks about undergoing physiotherapy following his Hell In A Cell match against Kevin Owens, and says he's glad to be back on SmackDown and in charge. Shane says he learned at a young age that it's always best to strike first in a big fight, and that's why he struck first last night on RAW. Shane says they caught RAW by surprise with their attack on the locker room last night, and he guarantees that SmackDown won't be caught the same way because they're ready. Sami Zayn's music hits and he comes out to interrupt. Zayn dances down to the ring and offers his hand out to shake Shane's. Zayn says there are no hard feelings from Hell In A Cell, but Shane says there are hard feelings. Zayn says he won't beat up Shane the Commissioner, but he would drop Shane the competitor in one second. Zayn says he'd hurt Shane worse than he got at Hell In A Cell. Zayn says that's another conversation for another day, and he's here to tell Shane that he and Owens have decided to join Team SmackDown for Survivor Series. Shane says he doesn't need them on Team Smackdown, but he'll give them a chance. All Sami has to do is defeat his opponent tonight, and the winner will be on the team. Sami accepts, and then Shane announces Randy Orton as his opponent. Shane's music hits and he heads backstage as Sami shakes his head.

- The New Day is shown walking through the arena. They see a table labeled "raw fruit," and they destroy all of the fruit because it's "raw." They take on Shelton and Gable next.

- The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable: Tag Champions The Usos are on commentary for this one. The #1 contenders Shelton and Gable are out next. Kofi and Xavier will represent The New Day in this one. Gable and Woods start off and it's evenly matched in the opening moments. Kofi and Benjamin tag in and they trade counters. Shelton drops Kofi but Kofi comes right back with a dropkick to Shelton's knee. Woods tags in and they briefly double team Benjamin. Kofi comes back in but he gets thrown outside. Big E pours some Booty-O's onto Kofi to revive him. Back in the ring, Shelton suplexes Kofi for a two count. Gable and Woods come in and start going at it. Woods gets the upper hand and dropkicks Gable in the back of the head for a two count. Benjamin tags in and Woods starts firing up for a comeback. Gable tags back in and goes up top for the double team, but Kofi breaks it up. This leads to Benjamin booting Woods in the head behind the ref's back, and then Gable rolling him up for the three count.

Winners: Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable

- Charlotte Flair, Lana, Tamina Snuka, Becky Lynch and Naomi are backstage talking. Carmella joins and says she's looking for James Ellsworth. Becky disses Ellsworth. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan walks in and jokes about sending a search party for Ellsworth, and then he announces a Fatal 5 Way tonight with the winner becoming Team Captain of the women's team at Survivor Series. They all leave and Lana particularly doesn't look happy.

- Still to come: A Reservoir Dogs-inspired edition of The Fashion Files with Tyler Breeze, Fandango, and The Ascension.

- We go to the broadcast table where Cole informs us that there's extra security on hand tonight due to concern over RAW stars possibly invading the arena.

- And now for the latest installment of The Fashion Files. Konnor and Viktor have James Ellsworrth tied up in a room, saying they say him with Breezango's missing briefcase. Breezango walks in, and then Carmella. The Ascension says they want to cut open Ellsowrth's chin to see what he's hiding. Carmella has her Money In The Bank briefcase, which is what Ellsworth was actually seen with. Carmella cuts a promo on Ellsworth for not doing his job. A pair of Ellsworth's dirty underwear is revealed to be inside the briefcase. The Ascension changes their angle and tries to convince Breezango that "The Bludgeon Brothers" Rowan and Harper are to blame for their problems. Next week's Fashion Files will be inspired by Stranger Things.

- Still to come: Randy Orton takes on Sami Zayn for a position on Team Smackdown at Survivor Series.

- Sin Cara vs. Baron Corbin: This one is a non-title match for U.S. Champion Baron Corbin.

