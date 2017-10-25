News & Notes: Attendance for Monday's Raw, 11/14 SD Matches, More on Raw Viewership

Sponsored Links



-- WWE officials were expecting last night's Raw to be a sellout with it being held in a 6,000 seat arena in Green Bay, however, the show fell short of a capacity crowd.

-- Monday's Raw viewership provided one of the weirdest ratings pattern ever for WWE. The first hour drew an impressive 3.33 million viewers, the second hour dropped to 2.97 million and the third hour fell all the way to 2.56 million. Doing the numbers, that means almost a quarter of the people who initially tuned in were gone by the time the show ended and likely missed Smackdown's invasion of Raw. However, the Youtube clip of that angle has drawn well over 2 million views, which is a stronger than normal number for a WWE clip.

Thanks to rajah.com reader Brian for sending this in:

Hi. I attended Raw last night at the resch center. As is usual in our small

city, a good majority of the seats were tarped off on the camera side, so

I'll say about 5,000 to 6,000 on attendance. However, I've been attending

events here for about 10 years and this was far and away the best, loudest,

and most vocal crowd I've been a part of in green bay. I brought my 9 and 11

year old daughters for the first time, and that was their favorite part to

chant along with everyone. So...general observations...

Crowd was hot from the start, very hot for Titus and Apollo, and just short

of a monster pop for Matt Hardy on main event. They saved the monster pop for

who I took very unexpectedly, Mr. Phenomenal AJ Styles. The six man tag match

to start was, I felt, of PPV quality, and kept the crowd going. After Kane

attacked, it was funny watching him just stand in the ring for what seemed

like 10 minutes during the commercial and the video highlights. Crowd was

indifferent for his promo, came alive for Balor's entrance, and was pretty

let down for the finish. Brief surprise pop for Shane-O-Mac and Angle

backstage segment, and then the crowd was the quietest all night for Asuka

and Emma. Alexa Bliss was amazing at getting us riled up again, and that's

probably why we were so loud for Elias. He got one of the loudest pops of the

night, and the 180 heat for trashing our beloved aaron and the packers.

Nobody cared about jason Jordan and their match. Back on for again for Lesnar

and the always superb Paul Heyman. I told the kids,"That guy (Lesnar) gets

paid millions to stand there not even every week while some guy yells at the

crowd, but holy hell is it worth it!" As is usual, crowd quieted and the show

dragged in the third hour, with small reaction for the women's triple threat

and the cruiserweight tag. And if we were loud for Shanes entry with the

smackdown guys through the crowd, our momentum quickly died when the "main

event" was a 10 minutes backstage beat down. No post show dark match. Show

ended just how everyone saw it at home. So, ultimately, I would say this

would be the ONLY negative of the night. I was pleasantly surprised at how

literally entertaining the rest of the night was given how many stars are

hurt or sick. Great job WWE, and great job to you rajah.com!

Thanks to rajah.com reader Michael Newsome for sending this in:

I live near Charlotte, NC, where SmackDown Live will be hosted on

November 14th, and they released a partial card on local advertisements

tonight.

Main Event:

WWE Championship Match

Champion Jinder Mahal defense against AJ Styles

Co-Main Event:

6-Man Tag Match

KO, Sami, and Ziggler vs Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, and Nakamura