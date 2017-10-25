Report: The Rock Encouraged Nia Jax To Walk Out On WWE

Sponsored Links



It looks like there's more to the Nia Jax/WWE situation than some would have you believe.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated recently published an article with an update on the story.

As noted, Jax reportedly "walked out" of RAW and was given a "leave of absence" by WWE. Other sources claim that she did not walk out of RAW and that reports of her being given a "leave of absence" by the company were overblown.

According to the new SI.com article, Jax did walk out of the show and requested a leave of absence due to a number of issues she had with the company, including reportedly being told that she was going to lose clean to Sasha Banks at the TLC pay-per-view, as well as issues with her pay.

The SI article would go on to make the claim that Jax called her cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, to ask for his advice and was apparently encouraged to walk away if she was unhappy.

Jax has yet to return to WWE, however she did resurface on social media, posting tweets over the weekend welcoming Asuka to the RAW women's division. She is also still advertised to work the upcoming WWE European Tour, which kicks off on November 1st.