Stephanie McMahon & Triple H Celebrate 14th Anniversary, Stephanie Comments

Wednesday marks a special occasion for WWE's biggest power couple.

Today marks 14 years that WWE executives and on-air performers Stephanie McMahon and Paul "Triple H" Levesque have been married.

In addition to the video WWE released via social media to acknowledge the anniversary today (see above), Stephanie McMahon took to her official Twitter page to comment on the occasion.

"Happy Anniversary to the man of my dreams, the father of my children, and my best friend," wrote Stephanie on Wednesday afternoon."Now, about that twerking..."