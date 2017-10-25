Stephanie McMahon & Triple H Celebrate 14th Anniversary, Stephanie Comments

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 25, 2017 - 3:23pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

Wednesday marks a special occasion for WWE's biggest power couple.

Today marks 14 years that WWE executives and on-air performers Stephanie McMahon and Paul "Triple H" Levesque have been married.

In addition to the video WWE released via social media to acknowledge the anniversary today (see above), Stephanie McMahon took to her official Twitter page to comment on the occasion.

"Happy Anniversary to the man of my dreams, the father of my children, and my best friend," wrote Stephanie on Wednesday afternoon."Now, about that twerking..."




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.