WrestleMania 34 Travel Packages, Dolph Ziggler/FOX Business, Ric Flair

Sponsored Links



- WrestleMania 34 Travel Packages will be available this coming Monday at noon ET./9am PT. WWE released the above video on Wednesday to promote that fact. The description for the video reads: From the WWE 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, to Raw and SmackDown LIVE, to The Showcase of the Immortals itself, the best way to experience WrestleMania Week is with the official WrestleMania 34 Travel Packages - available this Monday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT.

- Dolph Ziggler is scheduled to make another appearance on Kennedy Nation on FOX Business tonight at 8pm EST. Additionally, Ziggler noted via social media that he will be heading to Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday for the premiere of ESPN's 30 For 30 special on WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair.

- As noted, today is the 38th birthday of former WWE Superstar and Total Divas cast member Rosa Mendes (Milena Roucka). WWE posted the following tweet today to wish the former WWE Superstar a happy birthday.