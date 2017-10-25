Seth Rollins Thanks Kurt Angle, Bully Ray Sends Message To Impact Roster, More

- WWE released the above video on their official YouTube channel on Wednesday, looking back at the top ten moments from this week's episode of SmackDown Live.

- Seth Rollins took to social media to thank WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle for sharing the ring with himself and Dean Ambrose at this past Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view. Rollins wrote the following via Twitter on Tuesday:

- Former WWE and Impact Wrestling Superstar Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) took to Twitter recently to send a message to the Impact Wrestling locker room. Bully Ray, who recently retired from the ring after a legendary career, posted the following earlier this week:




