Dusty Rhodes On Creating War Games (Video), Asuka's RAW Debut, The Miz/ESPN

- Ahead of next month's NXT TakeOver special in Houston, Texas during WWE Survivor Series weekend, which features the return of the former WCW "War Games" gimmick match, WWE has released the above video featuring late, great WWE Hall Of Famer "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes talking about how he created the match concept.

- WWE also released the following video featuring an alternate camera angle of Asuka's first RAW match on their official YouTube channel on Wednesday. Asuka, the former undefeated NXT Women's Champion, recently debuted on the WWE main roster, competing at Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view and again on Monday night's episode of WWE RAW.

- The Miz posted the following video on his official Twitter page today, promoting his appearance on ESPN's Sports Nation.




