SmackDown Live Viewership Increases This Week (10/24)

The Tuesday, October 24th episode of SmackDown Live saw an increase in viewership.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of SmackDown Live finished with 2.699 million viewers. By comparison, last week's show averaged 2.320 million viewers.

This week's SmackDown Live show featured the continuation of the build-up to next month's joint-brand WWE Survivor Series 2017 pay-per-view, as well as a main event of Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn.

SmackDown Live finished number two on cable television for Tuesday night, and number two in the coveted 18-49 year old demographic.