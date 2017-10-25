Justin Gabriel Recalls Vince McMahon's Reaction To Taking The 450-Splash

As noted, former Justin Gabriel (PJ Black) recently appeared as a guest on the Pancakes & Powerslams podcast for an interview.

In addition to the highlights we posted earlier this week, with Gabriel talking about WWE filming his break-up with JoJo Offerman for an episode of Total Divas, the former WWE Superstar also discussed Vince McMahon taking his trademark 450-splash finishing move.

"[I was] a little bit nervous," Gabriel admitted. "I’ve done [the move] a million times. It was one of the first moves I learned, [and] I’ve been doing it for so long that I don’t even think about it."

Gabriel continued, "That day, standing up there, I kind of thought about it a little bit. People don’t understand how big Vince is, he’s very wide. That age, you can tell he’s a bodybuilder and he’s worked out his whole life. I never really messed that move up except for once in my life. This day, I didn’t mess it up, but I got winded so bad because he’s so thick, I didn’t realize. And he was fine."

So what did the WWE Chairman think of the spectacular move? Gabriel also recalled McMahon's reaction after taking the 450-splash.

"He thanked me afterwards," said Gabriel. "And he was like, 'That was great.'"

Check out the complete Justin Gabriel interview from the Pancakes & Powerslams podcast at BlogTalkRadio.com.




