Dana Warrior Comments On 30-Year Anniversary Of Ultimate Warrior's WWE Debut

Dana Warrior, widow of the late WWE Hall Of Famer The Ultimate Warrior, took to social media on Wednesday to remember the 30-year anniversary of the day he made his WWE television debut.

Warrior debuted on WWE television on the October 25th episode of Wrestling Challenge, defeating Terry Gibbs in a quick squash match.

"30 years ago today Ultimate Warrior blazed his trail into WWE," wrote Dana via her official Twitter page earlier today. "There are myths and legends but only one who was ULTIMATE!"




