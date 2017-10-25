Inside Look At Total Divas Season 7 (Video), Baron Corbin Mocks WWE Fans, Doink

Sponsored Links



- E! released the above video giving WWE fans an inside look at the upcoming seventh season of the Total Divas reality show. As noted, the new season of the show premieres on November 1st and features new cast members Alexa Bliss, Carmella and Nia Jax.

- The latest edition of Bruce Prichard's Something To Wrestle With podcast, which is available now, features the former longtime WWE executive talking about former controversial WWE character Doink The Clown. Check out the complete podcast at MLWRadio.com.

- WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin took to social media to rub the fact that he is still the title-holder in the faces of the WWE fans on Twitter. Corbin posted the following tweet after his disqualification loss to Sin Cara on Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown Live.