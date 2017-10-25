WWE Announces Kurt Angle For UK RAW., Update On Flair's ESPN Special, More

Sponsored Links



- Featured above is the latest video released via the "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel. The clip above features TJP naming his top five favorite video games of all-time.

- On Wednesday, WWE announced that RAW General Manager Kurt Angle will be appearing at the upcoming episode of RAW in Manchester, England on Monday, November 6th. Angle was not previously included in the advertisements for the show until this week.

- As noted, Dolph Ziggler mentioned via social media recently that he will be traveling to Atlanta, Georgia for the premiere of ESPN's 30 For 30 special on WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair on Thursday. In addition to Ziggler, Charlotte Flair is also scheduled to attend, as is WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley, who wrote the following on Twitter today.