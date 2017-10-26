Latest Updates On Neville & Nia Jax's WWE Status

Sponsored Links



- In what is likely a sign of his future with the company, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville was finally removed from the opening video that airs before each 205 Live broadcast. This week's show was the first time he was excluded from the video intro since the news broke a few weeks ago about him wanting to leave WWE.

- As noted, Nia Jax has resurfaced on social media, commenting on various WWE topics. In addition to the tweet she posted welcoming Asuka to RAW that we reported about previously, the new Total Divas cast member wrote the following on Twitter about the women's team for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.