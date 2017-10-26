ESPN 30 For 30: Nature Boy Preview Clip, Sami Zayn Talks To Edge & Christian

- This week, ESPN released a preview clip of their highly-anticipated documentary on WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair called, "ESPN 30 For 30: Nature Boy." The teaser clip for the special, which premieres in full on ESPN on Tuesday, November 7th at 10pm EST., is called "Living Vicariously," and can be seen at ESPN.com.

- Edge and Christian noted on the official Twitter page of their popular weekly podcast, E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, that they recorded a new episode that will premiere in the near future with WWE Superstar Sami Zayn. Check out the announcement below.




