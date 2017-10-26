WWE Announces Theme Songs For NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Triple H Comments

Sponsored Links



On Wednesday, WWE announced the official theme songs for the upcoming NXT TakeOver: WarGames live WWE Network special, which airs the night before this year's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

There will be two songs that will serve as the official theme songs for the next NXT TakeOver special in Houston, Texas, as both "Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe)" by Power Trip and "Play" by Marmozets were named the themes for the big event.

WWE and NXT executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque commented on the news of the two songs serving as theme songs for the NXT TakeOver: WarGames special via social media this week.

"The Game" wrote the following on his official Twitter page about the Power Trip and Marmozets songs being announced as the NXT TakeOver: WarGames theme songs: