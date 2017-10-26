Chris Jericho On First We Feast's "Hot Ones," Kevita Devi Video Profile, More

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 26, 2017 - 2:16am
- Chris Jericho is scheduled to appear on an episode of First We Feast's "Hot Ones" show on YouTube on Thursday. Below is the official announcement regarding Jericho on the show from the First We Feast official Twitter page.

- The BBC website has a new video profile on Mae Young Classic tournament competitor and new WWE signee Kavita Devi. You can check out the feature at BBC.com.

- V.I.P. packages for WWN's "More Than Mania" events during WrestleMania weekend in New Orleans next year are on sale now. You can purchase tickets online at TicketFly.com.




