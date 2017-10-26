Paige Meets Up With Former WWE Star (Photo), Total Bellas Season Finale Clips

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 26, 2017 - 2:18am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- This week's edition of the E! and WWE reality show Total Bellas, which was the season finale episode, featured footage of John Cena's proposal to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania. The show also featured footage of Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan welcoming their first child, daughter Birdie Joe, to the world. Check out clips from the season finale of Total Bellas above and below.

- Paige noted via social media that she recently met up with former WWE Superstar and Total Divas cast member Rosa Mendes, who celebrated her 38th birthday on Wednesday. Paige posted the following photo of the two together on her official Instagram page.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.