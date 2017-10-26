Paige Meets Up With Former WWE Star (Photo), Total Bellas Season Finale Clips

Sponsored Links



- This week's edition of the E! and WWE reality show Total Bellas, which was the season finale episode, featured footage of John Cena's proposal to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania. The show also featured footage of Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan welcoming their first child, daughter Birdie Joe, to the world. Check out clips from the season finale of Total Bellas above and below.

- Paige noted via social media that she recently met up with former WWE Superstar and Total Divas cast member Rosa Mendes, who celebrated her 38th birthday on Wednesday. Paige posted the following photo of the two together on her official Instagram page.