NXT Title Match & Contract Signing Announced For Next Week's Episode

- On this week's edition of NXT TV on the WWE Network, NXT General Manager William Regal announced a contract signing between NXT World Champion Drew McIntyre and his next title-challenger, Andrade "Cien"Almas, for next week's episode of NXT TV.

It was also announced that the two will officially meet in a title match at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: WarGames live special during WWE Survivor Series 2017 weekend.

Check out William Regal's announcements regarding McIntyre and Almas above.

- Also announced for next week's edition of NXT TV is an NXT World Tag-Team Championship match, as Eric Young & Alexander Wolfe of SAnitY will defend the titles against The Authors of Pain.

NXT General Manager William Regal also announced that both Nikki Cross and Killian Dain will be banned from ringside during the contest.