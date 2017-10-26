NXT TakeOver: WarGames: Updated Card For Live Special On 11/18

Sponsored Links



With just a few weeks to go before the NXT TakeOver: WarGames live special during WWE Survivor Series weekend, the card for the big event is starting to take shape.

On Wednesday night's episode of NXT, new matches were made official for the special, which goes down live on the WWE Network from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas the night before the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view on Saturday, November 18th.

Featured below is an updated look at the official lineup thus far for NXT TakeOver: WarGames:

NXT TAKEOVER: WARGAMES 2017 WarGames

- Three teams yet to be announced NXT World Championship

- Drew McIntyre (C) vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas NXT Women's World Championship

- Kairi Sane vs. Ember Moon vs. Nikki Cross vs. Peyton Royce Ab Contest

- Shawn Michaels vs. Johnny Gargano

Join us here on 11/18 for live play-by-play results coverage of the NXT TakeOver: WarGames live special on the WWE Network from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.