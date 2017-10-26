WWE Superstars Announced For NBA's L.A. Clippers "Clippermania: WWE Night"

Sponsored Links



The Los Angeles Clippers franchise announced this week that WWE Superstars will be attending their "Clippermania: WWE Night" at their NBA regular season game at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, October 28th.

Featured below is the complete announcement, which advertises WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, as well as Becky Lynch and Darren Young for Clippermania: WWE Night this coming Saturday.