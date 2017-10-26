WWE Superstars Announced For NBA's L.A. Clippers "Clippermania: WWE Night"

The Los Angeles Clippers franchise announced this week that WWE Superstars will be attending their "Clippermania: WWE Night" at their NBA regular season game at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, October 28th.
Featured below is the complete announcement, which advertises WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, as well as Becky Lynch and Darren Young for Clippermania: WWE Night this coming Saturday.
L.A. Clippers to Host WWE Night on Saturday, October 28th
The L.A. Clippers today announced that the team will host WWE Night at STAPLES Center on Saturday, October 28 against the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. WWE Superstars The Miz®, Becky Lynch™, Enzo Amore™ and Darren Young® will be in attendance to participate in WWE-themed elements throughout the run of show.
All fans that purchase tickets with the promo code ‘WWE’ will receive a throwback WWE-style Clippers T-Shirt, and 10 lucky fans who purchase the WWE package will win a pre-game meet & greet opportunity with one or more of the WWE superstars. In addition, there will be WWE prize giveaways throughout the night, including tickets to Monday Night RAW® on December 4 at STAPLES Center and Pay-Per-View chairs from past events.
