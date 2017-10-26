Eric Bischoff Works On WWE Project, Paige Getting New WWE Theme Song?, Lana

Sponsored Links



- E! released the above video dubbed, Total Divas: Lana's Iconic Moments, which looks at some of the memorable moments from the WWE Superstar on the popular E! and WWE reality show. Season seven of Total Divas premieres on E! on Wednesday, November 1st.

- It was recently reported that former WCW executive and WWE on-air performer Eric Bischoff was in New York City earlier this week to work on a WWE-related project. According to a report at PWInsider.com, Bischoff was in NYC to film material for the new WWE 24 special on Bill Goldberg, which premieres on the WWE Network on Monday, November 13th immediately following the live WWE RAW broadcast.

- As noted, Paige has been in training for her long-awaited WWE return. This week, speculation began to spread regarding the possibility of a new WWE theme song for the former Women's Champion. Jorge Hernandez, the manager for singer Shayla, posted a preview for a remixed version of Paige's WWE theme song and thanked WWE for the opportunity to do so. Whether this will be used in the new WWE Studios film based on Paige's life, for her new actual WWE entrance song or some other reason remains to be seen.