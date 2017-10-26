Backstage News on Who WWE Contacted & Didn't Contact as TLC Replacements

Sponsored Links

When Roman Reigns was diagnosed with the mumps and officially out of the TLC PPV, many speculated that WWE would call upon Brock Lesnar to participate in the PPV seeing as how Lesnar went to college in Minneapolis and is considered one of the city's hometown stars. However, according to sources, Lesnar was never even contacted about a possible appearance.





While it is unknown exactly how many ideas were considered before WWE settled on having AJ Styles face Finn Balor at the TLC PPV, one person who was contacted about possibly taking Bray Wyatt's spot was Chris Jericho. Unfortunately, it was virtually impossible for Jericho to wrestle at the PPV since he is currently on tour with his band Fozzy. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





