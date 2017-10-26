News on When Raw May Invade Smackdown; Tozawa's Physical Transformation

-- Raw's expected invasion and retaliation against Smackdown is likely not to go down for another couple of weeks. This coming Monday, the Raw crew will leave for Europe immediately after Raw so the angle is unlikely to happen whereas the next week, Raw and Smackdown are both taking place in the same city of Manchester, England so that would be a good spot for it to happen. The other option is that they could wait until they are back in North America towards the middle of November.

-- Akira Tozawa posted to Instagram two side-by-side pics showing his incredible physical transformation over the years:

A post shared by Akira Tozawa (@realtozawa) on




