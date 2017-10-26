Chris Jericho Talks About Not Liking Triple H In The Past, Best WWE Trash-Talkers

Sponsored Links



Chris Jericho appeared as a guest on First We Feast's "Hot Ones" this week. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On who he feels the best trash-talkers in WWE are: "Obviously Rock has to be in there, Steve Austin was a great talker for sure. [John] Cena's really good, but sometimes he gets a little bit immature."

On pop-culture figures that he feels would make a good heel character in WWE: "I loved Dwight Schrute in 'The Office,' just being a f*cking assh*le. Not tough, but just that guy you're just like 'This guy's just a jerk.' That's a great character [for] wrestling or anything. You have to fall into the character, become the character."

On his real WWE rivalries: "Triple H. In 2002, we didn't like each other. I think we were almost pitted against each other in a lot of ways. We had great chemistry, great matches. I just didn't like him, he didn't like me, and there was no falseness. Now I love him. Great guy."

On wrestling in Japan vs. the United States: "When you first go there, you're like, 'Do I suck? Why is there no reaction whatsoever?' They're respectfully watching because, to them, it's a real craft."

Check out more from Chris Jericho's interview on "Hot Ones" above, or via their official Twitter page @FirstWeFeast.