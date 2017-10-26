Chris Jericho Talks About Not Liking Triple H In The Past, Best WWE Trash-Talkers

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 26, 2017 - 2:39pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

Chris Jericho appeared as a guest on First We Feast's "Hot Ones" this week. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On who he feels the best trash-talkers in WWE are: "Obviously Rock has to be in there, Steve Austin was a great talker for sure. [John] Cena's really good, but sometimes he gets a little bit immature."

On pop-culture figures that he feels would make a good heel character in WWE: "I loved Dwight Schrute in 'The Office,' just being a f*cking assh*le. Not tough, but just that guy you're just like 'This guy's just a jerk.' That's a great character [for] wrestling or anything. You have to fall into the character, become the character."

On his real WWE rivalries: "Triple H. In 2002, we didn't like each other. I think we were almost pitted against each other in a lot of ways. We had great chemistry, great matches. I just didn't like him, he didn't like me, and there was no falseness. Now I love him. Great guy."

On wrestling in Japan vs. the United States: "When you first go there, you're like, 'Do I suck? Why is there no reaction whatsoever?' They're respectfully watching because, to them, it's a real craft."

Check out more from Chris Jericho's interview on "Hot Ones" above, or via their official Twitter page @FirstWeFeast.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.