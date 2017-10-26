Lana Reveals Nikki Bella Encouraged Her Not To Quit WWE

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 26, 2017 - 3:16pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

Ahead of the season seven premiere of Total Divas, which airs on E! on Wednesday, November 1st, E! News spoke with Lana for an interview.

During the discussion, Lana credited Nikki Bella with encouraging her to avoid quitting her "wrestling journey."

"Nikki has helped me so, so, so much," Lana said to E! News. "There have been times in my wrestling journey -- and you're going to see this on the show -- when I've gotten discouraged because the success doesn't come overnight."

Lana continued, "It's a lot of getting in there and failing. She was really the person that kept on encouraging me not to give up, to be resilient, to be brave and to have courage. At times, I would think maybe I shouldn't continue to pursue my dream of competing in that ring, but she kept on telling me not to give up and keep on training. I wouldn't be where I am now if it wasn't for Nikki Bella."

Check out the complete Lana interview with E! News at EOnline.com.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.