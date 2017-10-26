WWE Planning Showdown Between Four Horsewomen Groups At WrestleMania 34

Sponsored Links



It looks like the long-rumored showdown of Four Horsewomen groups is now being penciled in for next year's WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view.

According to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning on having the match featuring the WWE version of the Four Horsewomen group -- Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Becky Lynch, taking on the MMA version of the Four Horsewomen group -- Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, as one of the main events of WrestleMania 34.

One of the reasons why WWE pushed back the plans for the match from next month's Survivor Series pay-per-view to next year's WrestleMania 34 show is because they already have a RAW vs. SmackDown Live theme at Survivor Series. Additionally, the feeling is that waiting until mid-2018 to have the match will allow Rousey, Duke and Shafir sufficient time to get ready for in-ring action.

Following her performance in the first-ever Mae Young Classic tournament, where she made it to the finals, Baszler has relocated to Orlando to work out of the WWE Performance Center. It's worth noting that Rousey was also at the training facility this past week.