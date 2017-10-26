Chad Gable Warns The Usos, Neville/WWE Note, WWE Stars Play Toilet Trouble

- Featured above is the latest installment of WWE's web-series, WWE Game Night, which features host Heath Slater, referee John Cone and contestants Curtis Axel, The Miz and Alexa Bliss playing a game of "Toilet Trouble."

- As noted, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville was removed from the opening video package for 205 Live for the first time this week. It's worth noting that his profile still remains on the active WWE roster page on WWE's official website.

- Chad Gable issued a warning to WWE SmackDown Live Tag-Team Champions The Usos via social media on Wednesday. Gable posted the following on his official Twitter page:




