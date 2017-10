Sponsored Links

Impact Wrestling returns with their latest episode later this evening on Pop TV. Featured below is the scheduled lineup for tonight's show: IMPACT WRESTLING ON POP TV (10/26/2017) * Trevor Lee wrestles for The Crash promotion in Mexico * Eli Drake & Chris Adonis vs. Johnny Impact & Garza Jr. * Bobby Lashley vs. Moose * Eddie Edwards vs. Naomichi Marufuji for Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more