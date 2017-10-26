Kenny Omega Added To ROH: Survival Of The Fittest Tour In San Antonio

Sponsored Links



On Thursday, Ring Of Honor (ROH) announced via their official website that Kenny Omega has been added to another stop on the promotion's "Survival of the Fittest Tour."

Featured below is the complete announcement from ROHWrestling.com, which confirms the IWGP United States Champion for the San Antonio stop of the tour the night before the NXT TakeOver: WarGames special which takes place in Texas as well:

Kenny Omega Joins Ring of Honor in San Antonio San Antonio…Ring of Honor has been planning a huge event to kick of this year’s Survival of the Fittest Tour. And it just got bigger... “The Cleaner” Kenny Omega has just been confirmed to invade San Antonio! He joins Bullet Club, Dalton Castle, Bully Ray, and your favorite ROH stars for an event that is officially “can’t miss.” Tickets have been moving fast and with the addition of the IWGP U.S. Champion, we suggest you get yours now! The Best Wrestling on the Planet returns to the Alamo City on Friday, November 17 for Night One of Survival of the Fittest! Your favorite ROH stars will compete in a three-night tournament to determine the 2017 Survival of the Fittest winner. The winner of this year’s tournament will get the customary ROH World Title shot at a later date and etch their name in the history books! Seven out of ten men that have won have gone on to either win the championship with their title shot or do so at a later date – winning ROH’s preeminent tournament has proved it can launch careers! RING OF HONOR PRESENTS SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST 2017 – NIGHT ONE Austin Highway Event Center

1948 Austin Highway

San Antonio, Texas 78218

