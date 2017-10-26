Sean Waltman On Nia Jax/WWE Rumors, Jeff Jarrett, Post-Match Promos

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Superstar Sean "X-Pac" Waltman gave his thoughts on the recent WWE TLC pay-per-view as well as some wrestling-related news topics during the latest edition of his X-Pac 12360 Podcast. Below are some of the highlights.

On his thoughts of Jeff Jarrett: "A lot of the stuff is allegedly but it doesn't take away from the fact that it seems that Jarrett is going through some s--t right now. You hear different stories, although some parts of the story may not be true or maybe exaggerated. When you hear several stories like this, there's something to it and Jeff has gone through a ton of heartache over the years. The lost of his children's mother and other things that we probably don't even know. I've known Jeff for a long time and Jeff has never been afraid to party but he's always held it together and when I hear things like this it makes me worry and I love Jeff very much."

On rumors that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson encouraged Nia Jax to walk out on WWE: "Rumor is that she called The Rock and that the Rock advised her to walk out. I cannot buy that, I absolutely don't buy that Dwayne Johnson gave his cousin advice to walk out of the company. I don't believe that for one second."

On his best promos being post-match interviews in the ring: "I like the post-match in-ring interviews. Because from experience when you're all caught up and in the moment. That's one of the best times to get a word from somebody. It was always the best time to get a word from me. All my best s--t (promos) came from in-ring stuff like that. And this is why I knew when Mickie James gave her post-match interview the people didn't s--t on it. They were with it. They were feeling what she was putting out there because it was real. And that's what you get when you do a post-match interview like that."

Check out the complete episode of Sean Waltman's X-Pac 12360 Podcast at iTunes.