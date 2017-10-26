Charlotte Says Ric Flair "Was Bling Before Bling Was Bling," Talks 30 For 30

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair appeared on ESPN's SportsCenter this week, ahead of the television premiere of the new "30 For 30: Nature Boy" documentary based on the life and legendary career of her WWE Hall Of Fame father, Ric Flair.

During her appearance on the show, Charlotte spoke about her father's legacy, making the claim that Ric Flair "was bling before bling was bling."

"I think from his swagger, he was before his time. He was 'bling' before 'bling' was 'bling,' as Snoop would like to say," said Charlotte Flair during her appearance on the show. "His character was larger than life, with the robes, and he brought that and you could feel that. When the fans were watching my dad, you could never tell if this was real or is this fake, and that's what made him so special. Every ounce of energy went to being The Nature Boy."

The former Women's Champion also spoke about continuing her father's legacy by achieving the level of success that she has already enjoyed in WWE thus far in her career, something that "The Nature Boy" admits in the documentary that he is living vicariously through.

"Just to continue his legacy, he spent 45-plus years creating this two-time Hall Of Famer, greatest of all time, larger than life legacy," said Charlotte Flair. "Knowing that I'm continuing his legacy, it means the world to me."

