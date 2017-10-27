News on When WWE May Book the Shield's First Match Back Together

Sponsored Links

With Roman Reigns out of action and having missed the TLC PPV, one of the problems WWE is now facing is when to have the Shield's first match back together. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose are aready booked for Survivor Series against The Usos and the next PPV where the Raw brand will be participating is not until Royal Rumble.





The feeling is that it will be impossible to push back their first match together until 2018 so the more likely scenario is that they will wrestle together on Raw with a short build or possibly even at house shows since the advertised main event in the coming weeks is The Shield vs. Miz, Cesaro & Sheamus.





As far as Roman Reigns' recovery is concerned, he is still scheduled to be re-evaluated on October 30 and the feeling is that this is not an illness that will sideline him for much longer than a few weeks. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





