Rumors of Nia Jax Being Unhappy & Being Told to 'Walk Out' Are False

-- It was recently reported in a story at Sports Illustrated that Nia Jax walked out of the company due to being upset at having to possibly lose to Sasha Banks at the TLC PPV. The story went on to say that Jax called up her cousin - The Rock - who advised her to walk away if she was unhappy.

-- Apart from X-Pac recently going on record to state that he doesn't believe the Rock would advise Nia to walk out, the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter also indicates that all the rumors about her being unhappy about the money she was making and/or the creative plans for her character are untrue.

-- The situation is as simple as she was granted a few weeks off because she wasn't planned to be involved in any main programs on Raw. Jax is expected back for the European tour that begins next week and is also scheduled for Survivor Series later in November where she is expected to team up with Banks, Bayley, Mickie James and team captain Alicia Fox to take on Becky Lynch, Charlotte, Carmella, Naomi & Tamina.