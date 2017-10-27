WWE Planning Special RAW For 25th Anniversary In January, Jericho/Barstool Pizza

Sponsored Links



- WWE is reportedly planning a major episode of RAW on Monday, January 12th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The show will be the 25th anniversary special edition of RAW, which debuted at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York back in January of 1993. (Credit: PWInsider.com)

- Chris Jericho appeared with Daniela Trattoria on the latest edition of Barstool Pizza. Check it out below.