"An Evening With John Cena" Announced For 12/4 In The United Kingdom

The following press release was sent out this week to promote the upcoming "An Evening with John Cena" event at the FLY DSA Arena on December 4th.

AN EVENING WITH JOHN CENA // 4TH DEC // FLY DSA ARENA

Platinum Events continue their quest to work with the very best celebrities in their field and our next celebrity guest is no exception.

We have team up with Rocco Buonvino who is famous for bringing stars such as Stallone , Pacino , Arnie and many others to our shores . And together we are bringing this ONE OFF EXCLUSIVE EVENT to SHEFFIELD ….

So for the very first and ONLY time in the UK – You will be able to MEET Wrestling superstar, entertainer, actor and business success story John Cena and he will share his life story LIVE on stage in his own words.

As the face of the WWE and a 16-time World Champion, John Cena combines his athleticism, charisma, strong work ethic and genuine personality to make him one of today’s brightest stars.

John Cena devotes much of his time working on behalf of numerous charitable causes. He is Make-A-Wish’s most requested wish granter of all time and the only celebrity to grant 500 wishes.

He is an ambassador for Cricket Wireless and his video, The Unexpected John Cena Prank, has been viewed more than 17 million times. The follow up video, John Cena Reacts, has had over 100 million views on Facebook alone in the first week. John is a brand ambassador for Tapout, the official fitness and training partner of WWE as well.

He stars in the recently released action thriller THE WALL, He was honored as “Action Star of the Year” at this year’s CinemaCon for his role in the movie. John has received much attention for his role opposite Amy Schumer in Universal’s hit comedy TRAINWRECK. He can also be seen in the Tina Fey/Amy Poehler film SISTERS and in a cameo role for the Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg comedy DADDY’S HOMEl.

He will reprise his role in the upcoming DADDY’S HOME 2 which will be released later this year. This Christmas, John will voice the title role of “Ferdinand the Bull” in FERDINAND, the animated film based on the iconic children’s book. He also just signed on to star as the antagonist in the Transformer’s spinoff BUMBLEBEE as “Agent Burns.”

It was also just announced that John will executive produce and be the voice of “Robo” in the animated series DALLAS & ROBO for YouTube Red premiering early 2018.

So what’s included…

Platinum Tickets – £300 each – 6.00pm entry ( limited availability)

Prime Seating Position in the Arena

Professional Photograph with you and John Cena

Private Meet and Greet Area Pre – Show

Pre Event Food

Private Auction of Memorabilia

Exclusive Event Programme

Limited Edition Lanyard and Pass

Official Poster

Full Night of Entertainment

Full on Stage Interview with John Cena

Merchandise Stalls

Gold Tickets- Show Only – £55 – 7.00 pm entry

Gold Area Floor Seat Location

Full Night of Entertainment

Full on stage interview with John Cena

Raffle to Meet John Cena

Food and Drink available to purchase from venue

Merchandise Stalls

Silver Tickets Show Only – £49 – 7pm entry

Silver Area Seat Location

Full Night of Entertainment

Full on stage interview with John Cena

Raffle to Meet John Cena

Food and Drink available to purchase from venue

Merchandise Stalls

Bronze Tickets Show Only – £35- 7pm entry

Bronze Area Seat Location

Full Night of Entertainment

Full on stage interview with John Cena

Raffle to Meet John Cena

Food and Drink available to purchase from venue

Merchandise Stalls

Terms and Conditions

Dress Code is Smart Casual

Under 16’s accompanied by an adult – the event is open to all ages

If you require a Platinum or Access all areas ticket and are an adult and have a child under 16 we will charge an additional £50 for 1 PHOTO of all of you together

Please inform the venue or Platinum Events if you have any access or dietary requirements

The event is expected to finish around 10pm

Please arrive 30 mins before the advertised start time

Tickets go on sale at 10am on the 27th October from the arena www.flydsaarena.co.uk and will be showing online from Monday Evening – to reserve the Access All Areas or Platinum Tickets please get in touch with us today -- daniel@platinumeventsltd.co.uk