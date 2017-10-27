Heath Slater On Mahal & McIntyre's Recent Success, Working With WWE Legends

Sponsored Links



Heath Slater recently appeared as a guest on The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On his new Face 2 Face Wrestling School: "I want to bring in everyone from everywhere. Giants to little people to cruiserweights to my size and people with charisma, people without charisma and I could help them all I feel and give them a little bit of knowledge. I feel like in the wrestling business I am more like a chameleon and I adapt to what I have to do and that is just how I feel about myself, so I am just hoping that this will open a lot of eyes and you see that the right people are there to help you out and you succeed and come in and soak up everything you can like a sponge."

On some of the people who helped him throughout his career: "Double A- Arn Anderson. He will tell you right now if you are the sh*ts or not. Taker, he'll tell you and Cena, he'll tell you, Edge was a hard critic on me but he helped me in so many ways that he probably doesn't even realize it. Dr. Tom Prichard was a heck of a trainer, friend, talent and just brutally honest. Norman Smiley was and it just helps you. Hell, Mr. Hughes when I first started was and he told me exactly what I was getting myself into and me being 19-20 (years old) and being hungry-hungry and trying to chase this dream, I would have done anything."

On the recent success of his former 3MB partners Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre: "Those two guys are like my brothers and I love them to death and I am so happy for both of them. Jinder is doing great, Drew is doing great, they are both great and all I can say is that I am happy for them. I just need to beat up Brock to become the Universal Champion and we can all unite like Transformers and make that big 3MB comeback again but I am pretty sure that is not going to happen (laughing) so that is like words in the wind. But I am very happy for them and they are awesome dudes and hopefully they get more success."

On battling the WWE Hall Of Famers and legends during the lead-up to the RAW 1000 special: "That was a blast for me being honest, just 100% a blast. I was literally like reliving the fear of my childhood in the ring as a grown adult man. Having Big Van Vader, Sid Vicious, Rikishi, Piper, DDP, Doink...well Doink wasn't that scary but it is just like Animal from Legion of Doom and you are like HOLY HELL, is this really happening? It was just so crazy to me and so surreal and performing with them enjoying it and coming back and being out there after however long it was and seeing them having a good time with it was just like a double win and it was a hell of a segment. We didn't know which legend was coming back and I'd be in the ring talking some junk and it was all around good for me, them and the fans."

Check out the complete Heath Slater interview from The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast at BlogTalkRadio.com.