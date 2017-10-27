Triple H Added To Five Dates On WWE U.K. Tour In November

WWE.com posted the following article today, announcing Triple H for five dates on their upcoming WWE U.K. Tour in November.

Featured below is the complete announcement from the official WWE website:

Triple H to join several dates on WWE Live’s U.K. Tour

The Game is once again lacing up his boots, this time for several dates on WWE Live’s upcoming tour through the United Kingdom.

Triple H will join the Superstars of Raw for WWE Live Events in Scotland, England and Wales Nov. 1 through Nov. 5. The Cerebral Assassin himself confirmed the news on Twitter:

The King of Kings will see ring action when the WWE Live tour begins in Glasgow, Scotland’s SSE Hydro Wednesday, Nov. 1. On Thursday, Nov. 2, it’s off to England and the Brighton Centre, followed by London’s SSE Wembley Arena on Friday, Nov. 3, and Minehead’s Butlins Arena on Saturday, Nov. 4. Triple H completes his leg of the tour in Cardiff, Wales’ Motorpoint Arena on Sunday, Nov. 5. Tickets for all five of these Live Events, as well as the remainder of the WWE Live U.K. Tour, which is presented by WWE 2K18 The Video Game, are still available by clicking here.




