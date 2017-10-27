Triple H Added To Five Dates On WWE U.K. Tour In November

The King of Kings will see ring action when the WWE Live tour begins in Glasgow, Scotland’s SSE Hydro Wednesday, Nov. 1. On Thursday, Nov. 2, it’s off to England and the Brighton Centre, followed by London’s SSE Wembley Arena on Friday, Nov. 3, and Minehead’s Butlins Arena on Saturday, Nov. 4. Triple H completes his leg of the tour in Cardiff, Wales’ Motorpoint Arena on Sunday, Nov. 5. Tickets for all five of these Live Events, as well as the remainder of the WWE Live U.K. Tour, which is presented by WWE 2K18 The Video Game, are still available by clicking here.
